Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.83

Media coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Bank of America’s analysis:

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.