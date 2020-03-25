Bank of America Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $90.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $114.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

NDAQ stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

