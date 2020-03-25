Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given News Impact Rating of -5.00

Press coverage about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Bank of Montreal’s ranking:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of BMO opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

