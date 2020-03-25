Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) traded up 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.36, 1,014,965 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 849,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after purchasing an additional 386,761 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $484,328,000. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

