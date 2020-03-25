Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $114,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

