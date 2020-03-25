Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,522,011 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of SS&C Technologies worth $116,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,998,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 412,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,054,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

