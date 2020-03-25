Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 277,676 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 277,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Gentex worth $113,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Gentex by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of GNTX opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

