Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

BANR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

