Barclays Lowers Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,620

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCH. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,765 ($36.37).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,860.50 ($24.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,410.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,527.51.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 564 shares of company stock worth $1,193,820.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

