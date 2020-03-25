Barclays Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 80

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITV. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 138.92 ($1.83).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.77.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.