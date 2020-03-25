Barclays Lowers Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 1,860

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,275 ($29.93) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,060 ($27.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,302.81 ($30.29) to GBX 2,185 ($28.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,005.80 ($26.39).

REL opened at GBX 1,590.50 ($20.92) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,872.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,883.90. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

