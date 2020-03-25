Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Trading Up 15.1%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price was up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.42, approximately 7,061,844 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,826,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1,380.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 217,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.