Barclays Upgrades Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to “Overweight”

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 360 ($4.74). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MONY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 306.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.30. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1904.7251931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.