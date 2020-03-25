Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 14.4%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s stock price shot up 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $39.33, 369,466 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 231,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,917,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

