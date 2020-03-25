Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.45 ($78.43).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €47.12 ($54.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.62.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

