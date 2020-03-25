Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

