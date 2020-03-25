Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,675 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

