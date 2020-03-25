Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $288.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

