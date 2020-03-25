Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

