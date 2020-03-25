Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.