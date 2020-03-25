Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €21.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.20 ($36.28) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.95 ($31.34).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €19.43 ($22.59) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.54.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.