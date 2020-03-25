Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

