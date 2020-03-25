Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $793.40 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,525,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 4.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $793,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after buying an additional 978,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.