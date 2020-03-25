BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.37% of BGC Partners worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.