BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Trading Up 14.9%

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)’s share price was up 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.46, approximately 7,748,042 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 3,632,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BHP Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,896,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,302,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

