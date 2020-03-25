BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $383.00 at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $485.00 to $383.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.08.

NYSE BLK opened at $371.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.62 and its 200-day moving average is $480.97. BlackRock has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

