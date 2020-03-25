Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BX. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

BX opened at $39.92 on Monday. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,263,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

