Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of BX stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,508,293 shares of company stock worth $37,957,678 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

