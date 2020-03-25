Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 161 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

