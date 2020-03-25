Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.95, approximately 668,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 939,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $846,783. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

