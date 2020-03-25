Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,656 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

