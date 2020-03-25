Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Bank of America cut their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

