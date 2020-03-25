Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.65.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.