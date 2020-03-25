Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.