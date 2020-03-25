Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.78. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

