Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 359,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Macquarie raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

