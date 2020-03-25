BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Up 14.9%

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s share price shot up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.54, 602,101 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 534,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMCH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

