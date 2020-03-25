BMO Capital Markets Downgrades BRP (TSE:DOO) to Market Perform

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$72.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.70.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

