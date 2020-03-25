BMO Capital Markets Lowers AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$4.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. AGF Management has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.07.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

