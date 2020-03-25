Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

