Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $36.14 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 258.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 104,673 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,613,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

