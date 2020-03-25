Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

