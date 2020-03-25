Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) versus Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Financial Contrast

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.0%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0.08% 0.10% 0.02% Alexander & Baldwin -8.36% 1.27% 0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.10 $370,000.00 $1.41 1.06 Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 1.76 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 705.37%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.35%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Alexander & Baldwin on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

