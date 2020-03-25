Brett Blundy Purchases 832,766 Shares of Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) Stock

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) insider Brett Blundy bought 832,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$848,588.55 ($601,835.85).

AX1 stock opened at A$0.61 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.63. The stock has a market cap of $330.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.99. Accent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of A$2.20 ($1.56).

Get Accent Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.