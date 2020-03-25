Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

