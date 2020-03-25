Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

USB opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.