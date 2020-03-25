Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $110.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $110,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

