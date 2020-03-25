Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen stock opened at $202.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

