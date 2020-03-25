Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $31.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

