Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 2,941.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,643 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of IAA worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

